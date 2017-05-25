Toyota announces appointment of new vice president of Integrated Marketing Operations

Toyota Motor North America (TMNA) today announced the appointment of Vinay Shahani to vice president, Integrated Marketing Operations, effective June 5, 2017. Shahani’s responsibilities include leading media strategy, digital and social media, vehicle incentive strategy, motorsports, engagement marketing, auto shows, and other consumer events throughout the United States. Shahani reports to Ed Laukes, group vice president, Toyota Division Marketing.

“Vinay brings fresh perspective to Toyota that is complemented with his marketing background and cross-functional experience in the automotive industry,” said Laukes. “We are eager to have him on the team, and look forward to his contributions as we transition to our new home in Plano.”

Previously, Shahani was the senior vice president, Marketing, for Volkswagen of America. In that role, he was responsible for leading all aspects of marketing for the Volkswagen brand in the United States.

Shahani was with Volkswagen for over three years after almost ten years at Nissan North America, where he held various management positions in marketing, sales and manufacturing. He has also worked for Sun Microsystems, Arthur Andersen and Ford Motor Company in a variety of marketing, management and engineering roles.

Shahani holds a Bachelor’s degree in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Michigan and has earned Master’s degrees in both Business Administration and Manufacturing Systems Engineering from Stanford University.

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.