Toyota: Advertising that’s more than ‘hot air’

Toyota Mirai trailblazing customers care about the air – their vehicle emits nothing but water vapor. Now, the fuel cell car’s newest campaign is blazing a trail with eco-billboard technology that will help Californians breathe even easier.

The Toyota Mirai eco-billboard campaign, in coordination with Clear Channel Outdoor Americas, will help clear the air from April 3rd through May 28th. Thirty-seven billboards in Los Angeles and San Francisco will create 24,960 square feet of pollution scrubbing surface and reverse the equivalent of 5,285 vehicles worth of nitrogen dioxide (NOx) emissions per month. NOx is a key ingredient in acid rain and smog.

This “catalytic converter” of billboards uses a titanium dioxide coated vinyl to purify the surrounding air. When oxygen reacts with the energized titanium dioxide catalyst, NOx is converted to nitrate and removed from the air. The light-activated, smog-reducing billboards continue to purify the air as long as light, humidity, airflow and the titanium dioxide coating are present.

“Toyota consistently searches for new environmental technologies across all operations. When Clear Channel Outdoor Americas brought us the opportunity, we saw it as a perfect match,” said Mark Angelacos, advanced technology general manager, Toyota Motor North America, Inc. “This new campaign delivers Toyota Mirai’s ‘vehicle of change’ message on a medium that lives up to that promise.”

PURETi Group, LLC, developed the titanium dioxide coating technology used on the eco-billboards, and Clear Channel Outdoor Americas has exclusive usage rights in the outdoor advertising category.

“We are pleased to offer our environmentally-conscious clients, like Toyota, an even more eco-friendly printed vinyl option for their Out-of-Home (OOH) media campaigns,” said Gene Leehan, executive vice president and senior regional president, Clear Channel Outdoor Americas. “This campaign marks a U.S. first for the use of this technology on OOH, and we look forward to making it available to other like-minded advertisers.”

Toyota highlighted the eco-billboard campaign during the first Environmental Media Association Impact Summit in Beverly Hills, Calif. A Mirai hydrogen fuel cell vehicle, wrapped with the titanium dioxide coated vinyl, purified the air as guests entered the event.

The Impact Summit is a two-day event dedicated to creating a path to a better tomorrow. For more information, please visit http://www.makeanimpact2017.com/.

