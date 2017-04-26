Toyota acknowledges Infineon for outstanding quality

The car manufacturer Toyota has awarded Infineon Technologies with its ‘Best Quality Award’. Yasuaki Mori, President of Infineon Technologies Japan, accepted the award on behalf of Infineon during today’s ceremony at the Toyota Hirose Plant. “Zero-defect products for in-vehicle communication of Infineon support the automotive megatrends autonomous driving, electric mobility, connectivity, and security,” said Mori. The ‘Best Quality Award’ is presented to suppliers for achieving zero defects for three years running. Infineon was acknowledged for delivering CAN transceivers of outstanding quality.

Within over 15 years of CAN transceiver shipments, this is already the ninth time that Toyota’s Hirose Plant has awarded Infineon for its excellent product quality. “It is a great honor for Infineon to receive the ‘Best Quality Award’ from the Toyota Hirose Plant,” said Yasuaki Mori. “As a world-leading automotive semiconductor manufacturer we will continue our efforts to satisfy the strict quality standards of the car industry.”

CAN transceivers are key for in-vehicle data communication

Today, around 60 electronic control units (ECUs) communicate with each other in vehicles via the Controller Area Network (CAN). Transmitting and receiving data, CAN transceivers are key contributors for the communication within a car. They connect the respective ECUs in automotive powertrain, body and safety applications. The need for in-vehicle communication is growing, as future cars will be equipped with more comfort and automation. They will have more ECUs with an even higher level of functionality. As a result, the average number of CAN transceivers in a vehicle should rise to more than 20 within the next five years – from an average of 17 CAN transceivers today.

CAN solutions from Infineon

Infineon is the world’s second largest manufacturer of automotive transceivers. The company offers a comprehensive product portfolio for a wide variety of bus segments such as CAN FD (compatible with the present classical CAN transceivers), CAN with Partial Networking, High-Speed CAN, LIN and FlexRay. For the protocol variant CAN FD with 5 Mbit/s, Infineon offers, apart from the TLE925x transceivers compliant to ISO11898-2:2016, the matching system basis chips in the TLE9278 Multi-CAN Power-SBC family. The TC3xx multicore microcontrollers in the AURIX™ family have up to 12 CAN FD channels according to ISO 11898-1:2015.

Further information on Infineon’s product portfolio of automotive semiconductors and transceivers is available at www.infineon.com/automotive and at www.infineon.com/transceivers.

