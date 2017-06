Toyoda Gosei Co., Ltd. held an election for Directors and Audit & Supervisory Board Members at the Annual Shareholders’ Meeting on June 15. After the Shareholders’ Meeting, the Board decided to transfer some Directors and Corporate Officers and to make partial changes in organizational responsibilities. Organizational reform and personnel change were also carried out on the same day.

For more information please click here.

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.