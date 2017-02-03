Tower International to announce fourth quarter 2016 financial results

Tower International, Inc. (NYSE: TOWR), a leading global manufacturer of engineered automotive structural metal components and assemblies, will report fourth quarter 2016 financial results before the market opens on Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2017, via PR Newswire. At 11:00 a.m. EST on that date, a conference call is scheduled to discuss the results in further detail, as well as other related matters.

To participate in the conference call:

Domestic calls: (866) 393-4576

International calls: (706) 679-1462

Tower will provide a broadcast of the conference call for the general public via a live audio webcast. The conference call, along with the financial results release, presentation material and other supplemental information, can be accessed through Tower’s Web site at www.towerinternational.com.

The audio replay will be available two hours following the call at:

Domestic calls: (855) 859-2056

International calls: (404) 537-3406

The audio replay will be available until Mar. 7, 2017 (Conference I.D. 66570867).

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.