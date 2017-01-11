Total: Results of the option to receive the second quarter 2016 interim dividend in shares

The Board of Directors of Total met on December 15, 2016, and declared a second quarter 2016 interim dividend of €0.61 per share and offered, under the conditions set by the fourth resolution at the Combined Shareholders’ Meeting of May 24, 2016, the option for shareholders to receive the second quarter 2016 interim dividend in cash or in new shares of the Company.

The period for exercising the option ran from December 21, 2016 to January 4, 2017. At the end of the option period, 66% of rights were exercised in favor of receiving the payment for the second quarter 2016 interim dividend in shares.

23,206,171 new shares will be issued, representing 0.95% of the Company’s share capital on the basis of the share capital as of December 31, 2016. The share price for the new shares to be issued as payment of the second quarter 2016 interim dividend was set at €41.87 on December 15, 2016. The price is equal to the average opening price on the Euronext Paris for the twenty trading days preceding December 15, 2016, reduced by the amount of the interim dividend, with a 5% discount.

The settlement and delivery of the new shares as well as their admission to trading on Euronext Paris will occur on January 12, 2017. The shares will carry immediate dividend rights and will be fully assimilated with existing shares already listed.

The total remaining cash dividend to be paid to shareholders who did not elect to receive the second quarter 2016 interim dividend in shares amounts to 498 million euros and the date for the payment in cash is set for January 12, 2017.

