Toshiba launches innovative 4-channel car audio power amplifier IC

Toshiba Electronics Europe announced the launch of a new 4-channel 49W power amplifier IC that detects output offset voltage even during playback, a key factor in speaker burnout.

The TCB502HQ integrates a newly developed, full-time output offset detection circuit that operates even during sound reproduction, thereby preventing speaker burnout.

Intended for hi-fi grade audio systems in vehicles, sound quality is refined by the integration of a current-feedback system similar to that found in high-end hi-fi audio systems. This innovation prevents sound quality degradation at wide bandwidths and ensures consistent sound quality, especially with the reproduction of musical instruments and human voice.

The 4-channel device has a maximum power rating of 49W per channel and operates from a supply voltage range of 6-18V. Housed in a HZIP25-P-1.00F package, the TCB502HQ incorporates a number of thermal, overvoltage and output short-circuit protection circuits.

The TCB502HQ is fully available and currently in mass-production.

