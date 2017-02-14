Top Volkswagen Van Centres celebrate successful 2016

Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles has recognised the achievements of its top performing Van Centres at the brand’s annual conference which was held in London at the weekend. Representatives from the brand’s 72 dedicated Van Centres and 24 Authorised Repairers attended the event.

Following a record-breaking year, when Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles sold over 50,000 vans for the first time, the awards acknowledge the great effort that the Van Centres make to help achieve the result, as well as providing customers with the highest levels of service and support.

There are seven category awards which reward performance across a number of key areas, from new and used sales, through customer satisfaction and loyalty to Authorised Repairers. There are also three top Van Centre accolades which recognise overall results.

The big winner this year was, once again, Volkswagen Van Centre Liverpool, which claimed two awards, including the top Overall Award for the best performing Van Centre. Eurovans in Eastbourne claimed the runner-up spot in the Overall Award category as well as the Used Van Centre of the Year accolade. Imperial Commercials Van Centre Derby also had multiple wins, being awarded third place in Overall Performance and the Sales Performance Award.

Overall Award Winners

Gold Award: Volkswagen Van Centre Liverpool

Silver Award: Eurovans Eastbourne

Bronze Award: Imperial Commercials Van Centre Derby

Accolades were also given for outstanding individual business area performances. The category winners were as follows:

Sales Award: Imperial Commercials Van Centre Derby

Aftersales Award: Volkswagen Van Centre Swindon

Satisfaction Award: Volkswagen Van Centre Liverpool

Loyalty Award: Citygate Van Centre Wooburn Green

Authorised Repairer: Canterbury Van Service

Used Van Centre Award: Eurovans Eastbourne

Carl zu Dohna, Director of Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles UK, commented: ‘Our dedicated UK Van Centre network did a great job in 2016, supporting our brand ambition and helping us achieve a great result. More important than the numbers, however, is the work they do to support customers, providing a service which means customers want to come back again and again.

‘It’s good to see some new winners this year: business leaders and teams who set the standards to which the rest of the network can aspire. I’m very proud of the network and thank them for their hard work and commitment.’

