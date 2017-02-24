Top performance in focus: Daimler AG distinguishes ten suppliers with the Supplier Award 2016

Daimler AG has presented the Daimler Supplier Award 2016 to ten suppliers. They excelled with extraordinary performances in the past business year: in the categories Quality, Partnership, and Innovation. The members of the Daimler Board of Management and Heads of Procurement presented the awards in front of 450 high-ranking guests from the supply industry. 150 Daimler executives also applauded the award winners on February 23, 2017 in the Mercedes-Benz Center Stuttgart. The event’s motto was “Focus on excellence.”

The top performances of suppliers during the 2016 business year were first honored by Dr. Dieter Zetsche, Chairman of the Board of Management Daimler AG, Head of Mercedes-Benz Cars, interim Head of Daimler Trucks and Buses. He pointed to the future and emphasized: “Whether it is connectivity, autonomous driving, sharing or electromobility – we recognize the changes confronting our industry for what they are: great opportunities. Together with our suppliers we will use them!”

Once a year, Daimler presents the Daimler Supplier Award for above-average performance and partnership collaboration with its suppliers. Performance is measured in terms of quality, costs, delivery reliability and innovation power. Furthermore, co-operative and moral behavior is also evaluated. This is based on trust and open communication.

Once again, the Daimler design unit designed the trophies. These were presented by the members of the Daimler AG Board of Management and the Heads of the Daimler purchasing units: Dr. Dieter Zetsche, Wilfried Porth, Member of the Board of Management, Human Resources and Director of Labor Relations, IT & Mercedes-Benz Vans, Ola Källenius, Member of the Board of Management of Daimler for Group Development and Mercedes-Benz Cars Development, Dr. Klaus Zehender, Executive Vice President Mercedes-Benz Cars Procurement and Supplier Quality, Dr. Sabine Lutz, Vice President International Procurement Services, and Dr. Marcus Schoenenberg, Vice President Global Procurement Trucks and Buses.

Ola Källenius drove to the stage in the EQ Concept Car. He presented the “Special Award for Innovation” to the Chinese company Tencent Technology, provider of WeChat MyCar: “The fast integration of innovative connectivity services contributes decisively to the attractiveness of our vehicles. This is especially important in markets like the Chinese one. Here, with Tencent we have a strong partner.”

Wilfried Porth highlighted the importance of a good partnership with suppliers in view of the increasing pace: “Partnership, Quality and Innovation are crucial ingredients for success. We have shown this in the past and together with our suppliers, we will proof it again with the reinvention of the automobile.”

The winners and further nominees for the Daimler Supplier Award 2016 in the purchasing units Mercedes-Benz Cars Procurement and Supplier Quality, Global Procurement Trucks and Buses, and International Procurement Services:

Mercedes-Benz Cars Purchasing and Supplier Quality

HELLA KGaA Hueck & Co. (category: Quality)

Awarded for high quality series production and professional quality performance during the ramp-up phase of the innovative MULTIBEAM LED headlamp technology of the new E-class.

Further nominees: JTEKT EUROPE S.A.S, Wagon Automotive Nagold GmbH

Valmet Automotive Inc. (category: Partnership)

Awarded as a flexible and reliable contract manufacturer who contributes to the Mercedes-Benz Cars production strategy by offering state of-the-art technology.

Further nominees: Schmidt Automotive GmbH, Brembo S.p.A.

Dr. Schneider Unternehmensgruppe (category: Innovation)

Awarded for high innovation standard in air vents.

Further nominees: LG Chem Ltd., Marquardt GmbH

Global Procurement Trucks and Buses

Bharat Forge Limited (category: Quality)

Awarded for the international supply of best quality crankshafts and front axle beams.

Further nominees: Bridgestone Europe NV, Sundaram – Clayton Limited

WABCO Holdings Inc. (category: Partnership)

Awarded for outstanding commitment in a global system partnership with Daimler Trucks in terms of electronic brake systems, safety features, and powertrain components.

Further nominees: NEUE HALBERG-GUSS GmbH, HEMA ENDÜSTRİ A.Ş.

Zonar Systems Inc. (category: Innovation)

Awarded for generating significant time and monetary savings for Daimler customers by contributing to the innovative telematic solution Detroit Connect.

Further nominees: FKM Sintertechnik GmbH, Vibracoustic GmbH

International Procurement Services

Rhenus SE & Co. KG (category: Quality)

Awarded as an experienced and flexible partner in the complex field of logistics, who provides Mercedes-Benz plants in Germany with reliable services.

Further nominees: Kiener Maschinenbau GmbH, MAPAL Fabrik für Präzisionswerkzeuge Dr. Kress KG

TRUMPF Laser- und Systemtechnik GmbH (category: Partnership)

Awarded as a global high-tech company and specialist for focus laser light technology.

Further nominees: JSL S/A, Geico S.p.A.

Plug & Play Germany GmbH (category: Innovation)

Awarded for driving digital transformation through the successful launch of a research and co-working campus together with Daimler.

Further nominees: Söhner Kunststofftechnik GmbH, Microsoft Corporation

Special Award for Innovation

Tencent Technology (Shenzhen) Co., Ltd.

Awarded for providing great engineering support to launch WeChat MyCar as an innovative connectivity product in the Chinese market.

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.