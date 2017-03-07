TomTom’s flexible navigation components trusted for next generation Peugeot line-up

TomTom (TOM2) today announced that its trusted navigation components will be rolled-out into PEUGEOT’s latest car lines. TomTom Maps, Navigation, 3D Buildings*, Traffic, Speed Cameras, Weather, Fuel, Parking and Local Search will be included in the PEUGEOT 208 and 2008, running on the car maker’s i-Cockpit infotainment system.

The announcement follows the successful launch of the i-Cockpit concept in the PEUGEOT 3008 and 5008, which included the same components. The PEUGEOT 3008 has been incredibly popular, with almost 100,000 vehicles sold worldwide. The PEUGEOT i-Cockpit features a multimedia system with an 8-inch touchscreen as well as a head-up instrument panel with a 12.3-inch display screen, proving the scalability of TomTom components, which work smoothly and seamlessly over both screens.

“The fantastic thing about our offering is that our navigation components work off-the-shelf, and can be easily integrated into car manufacturers’ customised infotainment systems,” said Antoine Saucier, Managing Director, TomTom Automotive. “PEUGEOT’s i-Cockpit has proven incredibly popular since launch, so we’re delighted that we can continue to offer its drivers an incredible connected car experience.”

The PEUGEOT i-Cockpit empowers drivers with information to make smart choices. The capacitive touchscreen benefits from the latest TomTom NavKit technology, with the possibility of transferring navigation and direction indications directly onto the head-up screen. 3D buildings and landmarks* are magnified by the 12.3-inch instrument panel behind the steering wheel. The system supports voice recognition, and features the latest TomTom live services.

