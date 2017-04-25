TomTom’s AGM votes in favour of all voting items

TomTom announces that CEO, Harold Goddijn and Chairman of the Supervisory Board, Peter Wakkie, have been reappointed at yesterday’s Annual General Meeting as member of the Management Board and as member of the Supervisory Board respectively. In addition, Michael Rhodin was appointed as new member of the Supervisory Board. The shareholders voted in favour with 98% or more of the votes cast. The full overview of the adopted resolutions is made available on the company’s website (http://corporate.tomtom.com/agm.cfm).

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.