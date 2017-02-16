TomTom Telematics surpasses 700,000-vehicle milestone

TomTom Telematics today announced that it has surpassed 700,000 subscriptions to its connected car and fleet management solutions (FMS). With over 46,000 customers, this cements the company’s position as Europe’s leading FMS provider.

Over the past few years, TomTom Telematics has seen double-digit growth as a result of its on-going commitment to innovation and its sustained investment in R&D. At the centre of this is the company’s Software-as-a-Service solution WEBFLEET, which allows fleet owners to manage vehicle fleet data effectively in their businesses. This is part of the broader ISO/IEC 27001:2013 certified TomTom Telematics Service Platform, and it’s the power of this platform to leverage economies of scale that will enable TomTom Telematics to develop its business beyond its core fleet management services and to continue to grow.

“Our focus on innovation is one of the core drivers of the growth we have seen in our business,” said Thomas Schmidt, managing director of TomTom Telematics. “We currently stand on the verge of an exciting new era for the fleet management industry, the rise in vehicle connectivity is going to transform the way fleets operate. Together with our partners we want to create new apps, solutions and integrations that will offer innovative benefits to customers in any industry, operating any type of vehicle fleet. This helps them to reduce costs and increase efficiency, which in turn can have a tangible effect on their business’ profitability.”

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.