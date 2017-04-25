TomTom Telematic and BP partner to help BP customers boost fleet efficiency

TomTom Telematics and BP have joined forces to offer businesses an innovative fuel and driver management solution.

BP FleetMove combines fuel transaction information from BP fuel cards with driver behavior data from the TomTom Telematics Service Platform in one, easy-to-use interface.

This new collaboration uses the ‘plug and play’ TomTom CURFER connected car product, an app working in conjunction with the TomTom LINK 100 dongle, which plugs into the vehicle’s OBD port to wirelessly connect car and smartphone. It is designed to help businesses save time and money by bringing together insights into driver, fuel and vehicle data, allowing easier identification of areas for improvement. An app provides drivers with feedback on their performance behind the wheel and with helpful information, such as the location of fuel stations.

“This is the first time BP and TomTom Telematics have created a partnership to combine different streams of data in this way – the fuel card will register fuel transactions and the telematics device will monitor the vehicle data. Combining these two elements allows BP fuel card customers to save time and reduce operating costs. The new app and fleet manager portal is just the start of what we will be launching in the coming months,” said Koeno Siemons, European Card Marketing & Operations Manager at BP.

Thomas Becher, VP Business Development of TomTom Telematics, added: “We are committed to the ongoing development of our connected car strategy – taking data and creating practical and workable insights for companies.”

“What we are doing with BP is a prime example of this. We have taken advantage of our open platform to create a brand new user interface that provides data to the business owner and driver in a comprehensible and usable format that helps to make their companies more efficient.”

The app and online portal are available now in The Netherlands and Germany. Other regions in Europe where BP fuel cards are available are due to be rolled out later in the year.

