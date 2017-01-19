TomTom sponsors Connected Car California

TomTom Automotive has been confirmed as a co-sponsor of Connected Car California which will take place in Santa Clara, California on 25 April 2017. The conference brings together the stakeholders to discuss the technologies and trends that are shaping the evolution of the connected car.

About TomTom Automotive

TomTom Automotive is the trusted partner for innovative and future-proof navigation technology for the automotive industry. As a global leader in connected navigation software, traffic information, and digital real-time maps, we offer automotive OEMs the modular components to create competitive infotainment systems, as well as the technology to enable the future self-driving cars to see beyond their sensors.

AUTOMOTIVE MEGATRENDS conferences are designed to connect and inform the stakeholders who are shaping the automotive industry of tomorrow.

Connected Car California brings together key stakeholders to network and discuss the technologies and trends that are shaping the evolution of the connected car.

