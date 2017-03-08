TomTom selected by Volvo Cars to power Drive Me programme

TomTom (TOM2) today announced that Volvo Cars Corporation selected TomTom’s HD Map to power the first phase of the Volvo Drive Me programme. Drive Me is Volvo’s groundbreaking research project into autonomous driving wherein real drivers will integrate autonomous driving into their daily lives on public roads. The first group of drivers will be recruited in Gothenburg, Sweden, with further pilot schemes organised in London, the UK and China.

TomTom’s HD Map, is a revolutionary, highly accurate, digital map-based product that helps automated vehicles precisely locate themselves on the road.

Antoine Saucier, Managing Director, TomTom Automotive, said: “The Volvo Drive Me programme is exciting because of its user-centric focus. We’re really interested in what we’ll learn from the drivers as they interact with the technology, and how the TomTom HD Map helps towards their driving experience.”

Volvo Car’s customers, from 2019, will benefit from TomTom’s suite of connected car components across the globe.*

* From 2019, Volvo Cars’ customers across the globe, across all carlines on the SPA and CMA platforms, will be able to enjoy an exceptional navigation experience powered by TomTom’s complete suite of components, both embedded and cloud based. Read the press release here.

