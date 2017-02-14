TomTom scoops Automotive Innovation Award

TomTom’s (TOM2) On-Street Parking service was last night announced as the winner of an Automotive Innovation Award at the AIA awards ceremony in The Hague. TomTom On-Street Parking, which is designed for drivers on the hunt for that hard-to-find parking spot, is available as a service to TomTom’s automotive and licensing customers, and complements the company’s existing Off-Street Parking service.

Antoine Saucier, Managing Director, TomTom Automotive, said: “It’s fantastic that our On-Street Parking service has been recognised with an Automotive Innovation Award. We created the service to offer drivers peace of mind and a hassle-free parking experience, in addition to helping them to save time and money. On-Street Parking also represents another step towards the future of driving, where the service could be used by autonomous vehicles to seamlessly find a parking spot.”

Every two years, the AIA Foundation judges companies involved in the automotive sector, and looks at their most innovative technology, services and concepts, selecting just nine finalists based on innovative value, impact on mobility, economic efficiency and applicability.

