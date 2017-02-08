TomTom reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results

Financial summary Q4 ‘16

Revenue of €266 million (Q4 ’15: €282 million)

Gross margin of 58% (Q4 ’15: 49%)

EBITDA of €39 million (Q4 ’15: €42 million)

Cash flow from operating activities of €76 million (Q4 ’15: €58 million)

Financial summary FY ‘16

Revenue of €987 million (FY ’15: €1,007 million)

Gross margin of 57% (FY ’15: 52%)

EBITDA of €141 million (FY ’15: €124 million)

Adjusted EPS 1 of €0.23 (FY ’15: €0.21)

Net cash position of €133 million (Q4 ’15: €98 million)

Operational summary

Automotive order intake exceeded €300 million in 2016

FCA Group awarded TomTom Automotive ‘Innovation Supplier of the Year 2016’

Microsoft partnership announced to bring location-based services to Azure platform

Collaborations with SAP, MapQuest and Pitney Bowes extended

TomTom City reaches coverage in 100 cities

Telematics installed base increased by 15% and recurring subscription revenue increased by 21% year on year

Consumer shipped over one million sports devices in the year

Outlook 2017

Revenue in the range of €925 million to €950 million

Adjusted EPS1 of around €0.25

Key figures

1 Earnings per fully diluted share count adjusted for acquisition-related expenses & gains on a post-tax basis.

TomTom’s Chief Executive Officer, Harold Goddijn

“We reported revenue of €987 million in 2016, which is slightly below last year. We are increasing high margin recurring data, software & services business, which now reflects nearly 50% of our revenue mix and more than 70% of our gross result mix. Gross result grew strongly this year with 9%.

Our Automotive products and roadmap continue to be well received, resulting in order intake for 2016 of over €300 million. Order intakes from previous years are now starting to deliver a strong revenue growth in Automotive. We are working with many automotive OEMs and Tier1s to integrate our HD Maps into the self-driving systems they are developing. In early 2017, we acquired Autonomos, a Berlin-based start-up that will give us greater insights and capabilities into the Autonomous Driving software stack.

Telematics reached a subscriber base of nearly 700,000 subscriptions, representing the largest European fleet management business.”

View the full TomTom reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results release in PDF format.

