TomTom and Mappy extend their long-term relationship

TomTom (TOM2) and Mappy today announced that they have extended their long-term relationship. Through this new agreement, Mappy has increased its access to TomTom traffic data from 10 countries to now the whole of Europe, matching its coverage access to TomTom maps. Mappy is also positioned to leverage TomTom’s next generation map database, leading the way to smarter mobility. Mappy is licensing TomTom map and traffic information to power its Internet mapping site and mobile consumer app via app stores. Mappy leverages traffic information from TomTom when calculating a route.

“Our customers rely on dynamic advice for their route planning. By extending our relationship with TomTom, having access to live traffic information displaying incidents and congestion on a map, assures that we are meeting our customers’ mobility needs.” said Bruno Dachary, COO of Mappy.

“We are very pleased in our relationship with Mappy, and the coverage expansion and next generation technology this new agreement entails,” explains Anders Truelsen, Managing Director of TomTom’s Licensing Business Unit. “Having access to TomTom’s map and traffic information throughout Europe ensures that Mappy customers are better able to leverage the power of location with confidence.”

