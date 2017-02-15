TomTom launches traffic data sharing tool for cities and mobility stakeholders

TomTom (TOM2) today announces the launch of a new traffic cooperation tool to exchange traffic data with cities, road authorities and other mobility stakeholders. Designed with ease-of-use in mind, the Road Event Reporter tool will allow selected customers and partners to share traffic data such as accidents, roadworks or road hazards with millions of connected road users. The information is shared in real time, directly onto in-car navigation systems, GPS navigation devices or mobile applications.

“Accurate and fresh traffic data helps drivers and fleet managers route around problematic areas. This saves time, fuel and reduces emissions”, says Ralf-Peter Schäfer, VP Traffic and Travel at TomTom. “This data can also be used to monitor and analyse traffic and network performance”, he adds. “By sharing their traffic incident data with us, road authorities, transportation companies and other mobility players using Road Event Reporter can directly influence the traffic, reducing overall congestion.”

The Road Event Reporter closes the loop between road authorities and road users by streamlining traffic information. It is one step further in TomTom’s mission to fight traffic congestion and improve mobility across the world. With the recent launch of the TomTom City portal, TomTom has embarked on a journey towards closer cooperation with cities, road authorities and other road stakeholders to help transform mobility.

To learn more, please click Road Event Reporter.

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.