TomTom HD Map for autonomous driving now covers mainland US interstate road network

TomTom (TOM2) today announces it has completed the expansion of its High Definition (HD) Map product to the entire mainland US interstate network, now covering over 185,000 kilometres** of interstates and highways across the country.

With the availability of over 246,000 kilometres of the TomTom HD Map coverage globally, TomTom is further increasing its leadership in location technology for autonomous vehicles. In Las Vegas in January 2017 it was announced that the majority of attending OEMs are evaluating TomTom HD Maps, and at the Geneva Motor Show this month, it was announced that the TomTom HD Map is being used in the Volvo Drive Me project – an autonomous driving pilot with real people on real roads.

“It’s a significant milestone to have completed the full interstate road network in the United States, which is crucial both strategically and commercially,” said Willem Strijbosch, Head of Autonomous Driving at TomTom. “Combined with the great traction these products are receiving from our partners in the industry, and our recent acquisition of Autonomos, this is a further testimony of the scalability and efficiency of our approach to enabling autonomous driving.”

The latest expansion brings TomTom’s global HD Map and RoadDNA coverage to 246,000 kilometres, including:

Interstates and highways in 48 U.S. states plus Washington DC (185,000 km);

Motorways in France (33,000 km);

Autobahn network in Germany (28,000 km)

TomTom HD Map and RoadDNA are two revolutionary, highly accurate digital map products helping automated vehicles precisely locate themselves on the road and plan manoeuvres, even when traveling at high speeds.

*Mainland/Contiguous US: 48 states + Washington DC. Does not include Hawaii and Alaska.

**115,000 miles

