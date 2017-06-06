TomTom and Green Way Systems team to improve traffic safety

TomTom (TOM2) and Green Way Systems are proud to announce that TomTom has been selected to power Green Way Systems’ traffic information solutions. Green Way Systems will leverage TomTom’s live and historical traffic data throughout Europe. These solutions include: jam warnings, hazard alerts and variable traffic routing recommendations, displayed on variable message signs.

“With our in-depth knowledge of historical and live traffic conditions, TomTom is transforming mobility across the world,” explains Anders Truelsen, Managing Director of TomTom’s Licensing Business. “By harnessing the extent and value of our traffic data, Green Way Systems is better enabled to inform transportation officials and the driving public of travel conditions ahead.”

TomTom maintains a database of trillions of data points collected from hundreds of millions of connected devices. This coupled with TomTom live traffic views, provides a comprehensive dataset to help transportation professionals better manage traffic flows and enables people to save time, fuel and reduce emissions.

Green Way Systems offers a series of solutions to help make traffic safer. They display messages on variable message signs warning motorists of possible hazardous situations, traffic volume, travel times, or diversion recommendations.

“We turned to TomTom because Traffic Managers monitor traffic situations on their networks with a high level of detail and need to be proactive in the management of traffic incidents,” adds Matthias Müller, Managing Director of Green Way Systems. “Traffic Managers and consumers alike will benefit from Green Way Systems information sharing based on accurate and reliable TomTom data.”

