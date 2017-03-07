TomTom celebrates millionth Mercedes-Benz car hitting the road with TomTom Traffic

TomTom (TOM2) today announced that its real-time TomTom Traffic information is now available in more than one million Mercedes-Benz passenger vehicles. TomTom Traffic delivers highly accurate traffic information, in real-time, to drivers so they know where traffic has slowed down, why, and how to avoid it, enabling continuous rerouting when they need it the most.

The traffic service covers Mercedes-Benz vehicles purchased on three continents: Europe, North America and Africa. 500 million phones, cars and portable navigation devices provide GPS data points to help create the TomTom Traffic service, which is available in 54 countries in Europe, the Americas, Africa and Asia.

Antoine Saucier, managing director, TomTom Automotive said: “The number of vehicles on the road network is increasing, congestion is building and travel times are lengthening. TomTom’s real-time Traffic information helps drivers to beat the jams and get to their destination faster. We’re really proud that Mercedes-Benz has trusted TomTom to deliver this connected car service to so many of its customers around the world.”

Mercedes-Benz has been implementing TomTom Traffic in its cars with navigation since July 2013. The latest version includes Jam Tail Warnings that highlight the precise location of a traffic jam, and provide alerts allowing road users to drive more safely.

