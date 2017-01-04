TomTom Automotive powers the future of driving

TomTom (TOM2) today announced that the majority of OEMs present in the Automotive Hall (LVCC North Hall) at CES are currently evaluating TomTom HD Maps to develop autonomous driving technologies. TomTom’s HD Map, including RoadDNA, is a revolutionary, highly accurate, digital map based product that helps automated vehicles precisely locate themselves on the road and plan manoeuvres, even when traveling at high speeds.

Antoine Saucier, Managing Director, TomTom Automotive, said: “It was not even 18 months ago that we introduced our HD Map and RoadDNA to power the future of driving. Then, as now, we were saying that we were ready for the future – with products to accelerate the development of autonomous vehicles.”

Willem Strijbosch, Head of Autonomous Driving, TomTom, commented: “It has been fantastic to work with global OEMs and Tier 1s, and gratifying to see that our innovative maps are already having such a pivotal role in the future of driving, today. Working with them has enabled us to make great strides in further honing our products to their needs.”

TomTom’s HD Map provides a highly accurate 3D lane-level model of the road network. The RoadDNA layer provides smartly compressed information from the side of the road which, in combination with vehicle sensors, enables localisation for autonomous driving. Because of its continuous nature, it is very robust against changes from the seasons, or even the removal of objects by the road.

Visitors to CES can experience TomTom’s future-ready mapping products on the TomTom booth: Las Vegas Convention Center, North Hall, Booth #3119.

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.