TomTom advances industry with weekly map updates

TomTom today announces that weekly global map database updates are now available for business customers. Weekly MultiNet-R* map updates result in the most up-to-date maps available from TomTom, four times faster than was previously available.

“Being able to provide weekly map updates to our customers is a very important achievement, one that is a direct result of our unique transactional mapmaking platform,” said Alain de Taeye, Member of the Management Board, TomTom. “By delivering weekly map updates, TomTom is enabling it’s customers to increase the quality of their applications by having more up-to-date map data. It is also an important step in continuously providing the quality required to support future use cases, most notably autonomous driving.”

With weekly map updates, TomTom continues to lead the industry in delivering up-to-date maps. The industry norm for global automotive grade maps is quarterly map releases; TomTom moved beyond this in 2016 with monthly updates and has now taken a step further by introducing weekly map updates. By making a new map available every seven days, TomTom is enabling its customers to access map updates more than four times faster than ever before.

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.