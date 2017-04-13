Toll4Europe GmbH commences business: The joint venture company for Europe-wide toll settlement using only one box starts up

T-Systems International GmbH, Daimler AG and DKV EURO SERVICE GmbH + Co. KG have founded their joint venture company for the development and provision of the European Electronic Toll Service (EETS) for vehicles weighing more than 3.5 t. All the competition authorities with responsibilities in this area had previously given the green light for the joint venture.

Daimler AG and DKV EURO SERVICE GmbH + Co. KG have entered into partnership with T-Systems EETS GmbH, which is already registered as an EETS provider. The joint venture operates under the name Toll4Europe GmbH. The objective of Toll4Europe GmbH is to reduce the complexity between the national toll chargers and the service providers. Through the Toll4Europe GmbH platform, it will be possible for service providers of all sizes to act as sales partners and offer their customers the EETS service.

T-Systems owns 55 % of Toll4Europe, Daimler 30 % and DKV 15 %. Toll4Europe will therefore be led by T-Systems, a company that brings over 14 years’ toll experience into the joint venture and is responsible for the technology and sales through the service providers. Daimler contributes its expertise for the future integration of the on-board unit into the vehicle. DKV’s contribution is 25 years’ experience in the toll business and the know-how gained from billing 30 European tolls to currently 140,000 customers.

The conditions for the technical implementation of the planned toll box in toll systems across Europe have now been created. The introduction of a single toll box that can be used across Europe is planned for 2018 onwards. In time for the market launch, the box is intended to cover Belgium, Germany, France, Austria and Poland. Italy, Portugal, Spain and Hungary shall be integrated into the system also from the start or very soon afterwards. In the medium-term, the aim is for all present and future road, bridge and tunnel tolls to be collected using the same, single device.

