TMC announces results for March 2017; fiscal year ended March 31, 2017

Toyota Motor Corporation announces its production, domestic sales, and export results, including those for subsidiaries Daihatsu Motor Co., Ltd., and Hino Motors, Ltd., for March 2017 as well as the fiscal year from April 1, 2016 to March 31, 2017.
March 2017 Results
Unit = vehicles; figures in ( ) show year-on-year percentage change
|Toyota
|Daihatsu
|Hino
|Total
|Production in Japan*1
|Passenger cars
|273,277(-5.9)
|72,565(35.0)
|――
|345,842(0.5)
|Trucks & buses
|27,425(-13.7)
|17,290(4.1)
|13,963(4.0)
|58,678(-5.0)
|Total
|300,702(-6.7)
|89,855(27.7)
|13,963(4.0)
|404,520(-0.4)
|Sales in Japan*2
|Passenger cars
|185,330(10.2)
|56,069(-1.7)
|――
|241,399(7.2)
|Trucks & buses
|20,304(2.6)
|16,608(3.9)
|11,443(30.8)
|48,355(8.6)
|Total
|205,634(9.4)
|72,677(-0.4)
|11,443(30.8)
|289,754(7.4)
|Exports
|Passenger cars
|140,121(-0.3)
|0―
|――
|140,121(-0.3)
|Trucks & buses
|13,061(-19.5)
|――
|6,546(-0.9)
|19,607(-14.1)
|Total
|153,182(-2.3)
|0―
|6,546(-0.9)
|159,728(-2.2)
|Production
Outside of Japan*3
|554,662(6.7)
|30,176(28.8)
|3,666(57.3)
|588,504(7.8)
|Worldwide
production
|855,364(1.6)
|120,031(27.9)
|17,629(11.9)
|993,024(4.3)
|*1Includes kits for overseas assembly; *2includes overseas production; *3excludes kits from Japan
March 2017 Key Points (year-on-year)
Production in Japan
- Toyota
-
- First decrease in two months
- Daihatsu
-
- Eleventh consecutive month of increase
- Hino
-
- Second consecutive month of increase
- Toyota + Daihatsu + Hino
-
- First decrease in five months
Sales in Japan
- Toyota
-
- Fifth consecutive month of increase
- Lexus vehicle sales totaled 5,626 units (24.5 percent decrease)
- Minivehicle sales totaled 3,165 units (2.8 percent decrease)
- 43.9 percent share of market excluding minivehicles (1.7 percentage point decrease)
- 29.7 percent share of market including minivehicles (0.2 percentage point increase)
- Daihatsu
-
- Decreased
- Minivehicle sales totaled approximately 70,900 units (2.7 percent decrease)
- 30.7 percent share of minivehicle market (0.8 percentage point decrease)
- Hino
-
- Fifth consecutive month of increase
- Standard truck sales totaled approximately 7,200 units (47.7 percent increase); fifth consecutive month of increase
- 43.9 percent share of the truck* market (6.7 percentage point increase)
- Toyota + Daihatsu + Hino
-
- Fifth consecutive month of increase
- 41.9 percent share of market including minivehicles (0.5 percentage point decrease)
*Maximum loading capacity of four tons or more; excluding imported trucks
Exports
- Toyota
-
- First decrease in two months; due to decreased exports to North America and the Middle East
- Daihatsu
-
- There have been no exports since February last year
- Hino
-
- Decreased; due to decreased exports to North America, Oceania, and Africa
- Toyota + Daihatsu + Hino
-
- First decrease in two months
Production Outside of Japan
- Toyota
-
- Third consecutive month of increase; due to increased production in Latin America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Africa; record high for a single month
- Daihatsu
-
- Eleventh consecutive month of increase; due to increased production in Indonesia
- Hino
-
- Twelfth consecutive month of increase; due to increased production in Asia
- Toyota + Daihatsu + Hino
-
- Fifth consecutive month of increase; record high for a single month
Year to Date (January 1 to March 31, 2017)
Unit = vehicles; figures in ( ) show year-on-year percentage change
|Toyota
|Daihatsu
|Hino
|Total
|Production in
Japan*1
|827,141(2.7)
|238,787(26.6)
|37,504(5.7)
|1,103,432(7.2)
|Sales in Japan*2
|475,389(13.3)
|175,826(-2.3)
|21,107(19.9)
|672,322(8.9)
|Exports
|415,424(-0.1)
|0―
|17,903(-2.1)
|433,327(-0.2)
|Production
Outside of Japan*3
|1,497,791(5.9)
|96,567(42.1)
|9,461(37.4)
|1,603,819(7.7)
|Worldwide
production
|2,324,932(4.8)
|335,354(30.7)
|46,965(10.8)
|2,707,251(7.5)
|*1Includes kits for overseas assembly; *2includes overseas production; *3excludes kits from Japan
Results for Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2017
Unit = one vehicle; figures in ( ) show year-on-year percentage change
|Toyota
|Daihatsu
|Hino
|Total
|Production in Japan*1
|Passenger cars
|2,869,644(1.5)
|610,686(21.8)
|――
|3,480,330(4.6)
|Trucks & buses
|318,355(-7.8)
|162,344(1.6)
|148,009(0.2)
|628,708(-3.7)
|Total
|3,187,999(0.5)
|773,030(16.9)
|148,009(0.2)
|4,109,038(3.2)
|Sales in Japan*2
|Passenger cars
|1,464,548(11.0)
|442,004(-1.4)
|――
|1,906,552(7.9)
|Trucks & buses
|171,947(1.4)
|140,875(1.7)
|66,815(10.2)
|379,637(2.9)
|Total
|1,636,495(9.9)
|582,879(-0.7)
|66,815(10.2)
|2,286,189(7.0)
|Exports
|Passenger cars
|1,559,638(-0.4)
|0―
|――
|1,559,638(-0.9)
|Trucks & buses
|166,966(-13.3)
|――
|73,192(-5.6)
|240,158(-11.1)
|Total
|1,726,604(-1.8)
|0―
|73,192(-5.6)
|1,799,796(-2.4)
|Production
Outside of Japan*3
|5,891,566(2.3)
|367,130(32.3)
|34,698(34.2)
|6,293,394(3.8)
|Worldwide
production
|9,079,565(1.7)
|1,140,160(21.5)
|182,707(5.3)
|10,402,432(3.6)
|*1Includes kits for overseas assembly; *2includes overseas production; *3excludes kits from Japan
Sales Results for Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2017
Figures rounded; figures in ( ) show year-on-year percentage change
|Toyota
|Daihatsu
|Hino
|Total
|Sales Outside of Japan
|7,662,000(-0.1)
|195,000(8.5)
|108,000(0.4)
|7,964,000(0.1)
|Worldwide
sales
|9,298,000(1.5)
|778,000(1.5)
|174,000(4.0)
|10,251,000(1.6)
Key Points for Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2017
Production in Japan
- Toyota
-
- First increase in three years
- Daihatsu
-
- First increase in three years
- Hino
-
- First increase in two years
- Toyota + Daihatsu + Hino
-
- First increase in three years
Sales in Japan
- Toyota
-
- Second consecutive year of increase
- Lexus-vehicle sales totaled 49,111 units (6.0 percent decrease)
- Minivehicle sales totaled 29,675 units (11.1 percent increase)
- 47.8 percent share of market excluding minivehicles (1.1 percentage point increase)
- 32.2 percent share of market including minivehicles (2.1 percentage point increase)
- Daihatsu
-
- Decreased
- Minivehicle sales totaled approximately 572,000 (2.2 percent decrease)
- 33.3 percent share of minivehicle market (1.0 percentage point increase)
- Hino
-
- Seventh consecutive year of increase
- Standard-truck sales totaled approximately 37,000 (12.0 percent increase); seventh consecutive year of increase
- 37.7 percent share of the truck* market (0.3 percentage point increase)
- Toyota + Daihatsu + Hino
-
- First increase in three years
- 45.0 percent share of market including minivehicles (1.8 percentage point increase); second consecutive year of increase
Exports
- Toyota
-
- Decreased, due to decreased exports to North America, the Middle East, and Africa
- Daihatsu
-
- There have been no exports since February last year
- Hino
-
- Decreased, due to decreased exports to North America, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa
- Toyota + Daihatsu + Hino
-
- Decreased
Production Outside of Japan
- Toyota
-
- First increase in two years and a record high, due to increased production in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Africa
- Daihatsu
-
- First increase in two years, due to increased production in Indonesia
- Hino
-
- Second consecutive year of increase, due to increased production in Asia
- Toyota + Daihatsu + Hino
-
- First increase in two years and a record high