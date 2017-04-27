Home > News Releases > Manufacturing and Logistics News Releases > TMC announces results for March 2017; fiscal year ended March 31, 2017

TMC announces results for March 2017; fiscal year ended March 31, 2017

April 27, 2017

Toyota Motor Corporation announces its production, domestic sales, and export results, including those for subsidiaries Daihatsu Motor Co., Ltd., and Hino Motors, Ltd., for March 2017 as well as the fiscal year from April 1, 2016 to March 31, 2017.

March 2017 Results
Unit = vehicles; figures in ( ) show year-on-year percentage change
Toyota Daihatsu Hino Total
Production in Japan*1
Passenger cars 273,277(-5.9) 72,565(35.0) 345,842(0.5)
Trucks & buses 27,425(-13.7) 17,290(4.1) 13,963(4.0) 58,678(-5.0)
Total 300,702(-6.7) 89,855(27.7) 13,963(4.0) 404,520(-0.4)
Sales in Japan*2
Passenger cars 185,330(10.2) 56,069(-1.7) 241,399(7.2)
Trucks & buses 20,304(2.6) 16,608(3.9) 11,443(30.8) 48,355(8.6)
Total 205,634(9.4) 72,677(-0.4) 11,443(30.8) 289,754(7.4)
Exports
Passenger cars 140,121(-0.3) 0 140,121(-0.3)
Trucks & buses 13,061(-19.5) 6,546(-0.9) 19,607(-14.1)
Total 153,182(-2.3) 0 6,546(-0.9) 159,728(-2.2)
Production
Outside of Japan*3		 554,662(6.7) 30,176(28.8) 3,666(57.3) 588,504(7.8)
Worldwide
production		 855,364(1.6) 120,031(27.9) 17,629(11.9) 993,024(4.3)
*1Includes kits for overseas assembly; *2includes overseas production; *3excludes kits from Japan

March 2017 Key Points (year-on-year)

Production in Japan

Toyota
  • First decrease in two months
Daihatsu
  • Eleventh consecutive month of increase
Hino
  • Second consecutive month of increase
Toyota + Daihatsu + Hino
  • First decrease in five months

Sales in Japan

Toyota
  • Fifth consecutive month of increase
  • Lexus vehicle sales totaled 5,626 units (24.5 percent decrease)
  • Minivehicle sales totaled 3,165 units (2.8 percent decrease)
  • 43.9 percent share of market excluding minivehicles (1.7 percentage point decrease)
  • 29.7 percent share of market including minivehicles (0.2 percentage point increase)
Daihatsu
  • Decreased
  • Minivehicle sales totaled approximately 70,900 units (2.7 percent decrease)
  • 30.7 percent share of minivehicle market (0.8 percentage point decrease)
Hino
  • Fifth consecutive month of increase
  • Standard truck sales totaled approximately 7,200 units (47.7 percent increase); fifth consecutive month of increase
  • 43.9 percent share of the truck* market (6.7 percentage point increase)
Toyota + Daihatsu + Hino
  • Fifth consecutive month of increase
  • 41.9 percent share of market including minivehicles (0.5 percentage point decrease)

*Maximum loading capacity of four tons or more; excluding imported trucks

Exports

Toyota
  • First decrease in two months; due to decreased exports to North America and the Middle East
Daihatsu
  • There have been no exports since February last year
Hino
  • Decreased; due to decreased exports to North America, Oceania, and Africa
Toyota + Daihatsu + Hino
  • First decrease in two months

Production Outside of Japan

Toyota
  • Third consecutive month of increase; due to increased production in Latin America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Africa; record high for a single month
Daihatsu
  • Eleventh consecutive month of increase; due to increased production in Indonesia
Hino
  • Twelfth consecutive month of increase; due to increased production in Asia
Toyota + Daihatsu + Hino
  • Fifth consecutive month of increase; record high for a single month
Year to Date (January 1 to March 31, 2017)
Unit = vehicles; figures in ( ) show year-on-year percentage change
Toyota Daihatsu Hino Total
Production in
Japan*1		 827,141(2.7) 238,787(26.6) 37,504(5.7) 1,103,432(7.2)
Sales in Japan*2 475,389(13.3) 175,826(-2.3) 21,107(19.9) 672,322(8.9)
Exports 415,424(-0.1) 0 17,903(-2.1) 433,327(-0.2)
Production
Outside of Japan*3		 1,497,791(5.9) 96,567(42.1) 9,461(37.4) 1,603,819(7.7)
Worldwide
production		 2,324,932(4.8) 335,354(30.7) 46,965(10.8) 2,707,251(7.5)
*1Includes kits for overseas assembly; *2includes overseas production; *3excludes kits from Japan
Results for Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2017
Unit = one vehicle; figures in ( ) show year-on-year percentage change
Toyota Daihatsu Hino Total
Production in Japan*1
Passenger cars 2,869,644(1.5) 610,686(21.8) 3,480,330(4.6)
Trucks & buses 318,355(-7.8) 162,344(1.6) 148,009(0.2) 628,708(-3.7)
Total 3,187,999(0.5) 773,030(16.9) 148,009(0.2) 4,109,038(3.2)
Sales in Japan*2
Passenger cars 1,464,548(11.0) 442,004(-1.4) 1,906,552(7.9)
Trucks & buses 171,947(1.4) 140,875(1.7) 66,815(10.2) 379,637(2.9)
Total 1,636,495(9.9) 582,879(-0.7) 66,815(10.2) 2,286,189(7.0)
Exports
Passenger cars 1,559,638(-0.4) 0 1,559,638(-0.9)
Trucks & buses 166,966(-13.3) 73,192(-5.6) 240,158(-11.1)
Total 1,726,604(-1.8) 0 73,192(-5.6) 1,799,796(-2.4)
Production
Outside of Japan*3		 5,891,566(2.3) 367,130(32.3) 34,698(34.2) 6,293,394(3.8)
Worldwide
production		 9,079,565(1.7) 1,140,160(21.5) 182,707(5.3) 10,402,432(3.6)
*1Includes kits for overseas assembly; *2includes overseas production; *3excludes kits from Japan
Sales Results for Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2017
Figures rounded; figures in ( ) show year-on-year percentage change
Toyota Daihatsu Hino Total
Sales Outside of Japan 7,662,000(-0.1) 195,000(8.5) 108,000(0.4) 7,964,000(0.1)
Worldwide
sales		 9,298,000(1.5) 778,000(1.5) 174,000(4.0) 10,251,000(1.6)

Key Points for Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2017

Production in Japan

Toyota
  • First increase in three years
Daihatsu
  • First increase in three years
Hino
  • First increase in two years
Toyota + Daihatsu + Hino
  • First increase in three years

Sales in Japan

Toyota
  • Second consecutive year of increase
  • Lexus-vehicle sales totaled 49,111 units (6.0 percent decrease)
  • Minivehicle sales totaled 29,675 units (11.1 percent increase)
  • 47.8 percent share of market excluding minivehicles (1.1 percentage point increase)
  • 32.2 percent share of market including minivehicles (2.1 percentage point increase)
Daihatsu
  • Decreased
  • Minivehicle sales totaled approximately 572,000 (2.2 percent decrease)
  • 33.3 percent share of minivehicle market (1.0 percentage point increase)
Hino
  • Seventh consecutive year of increase
  • Standard-truck sales totaled approximately 37,000 (12.0 percent increase); seventh consecutive year of increase
  • 37.7 percent share of the truck* market (0.3 percentage point increase)
Toyota + Daihatsu + Hino
  • First increase in three years
  • 45.0 percent share of market including minivehicles (1.8 percentage point increase); second consecutive year of increase

Exports

Toyota
  • Decreased, due to decreased exports to North America, the Middle East, and Africa
Daihatsu
  • There have been no exports since February last year
Hino
  • Decreased, due to decreased exports to North America, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa
Toyota + Daihatsu + Hino
  • Decreased

Production Outside of Japan

Toyota
  • First increase in two years and a record high, due to increased production in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Africa
Daihatsu
  • First increase in two years, due to increased production in Indonesia
Hino
  • Second consecutive year of increase, due to increased production in Asia
Toyota + Daihatsu + Hino
  • First increase in two years and a record high
*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.
