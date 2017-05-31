Home > News Releases > TMC announces regular personnel changes

TMC announces regular personnel changes

May 31, 2017

Tomorrow, Toyota Motor Corporation will make the following personnel changes at the sub-executive managerial level.

Name Current New
Hideki Tsuji
  • Toyota Memorial Hospital, Medical Support Div. (Assistant Director)
  • Toyota Nursing College, Medical Support Div. (Principal)
  • Division of the 4th Medical Practice, Toyota Memorial Hospital, Medical Support Div. (General Manager)
  • Palliative Care Department, 4th Medical Practice Division, Toyota Memorial Hospital Medical Support Div. (Chief)
  • Central Department of Surgery, 4th Medical Practice Division, Toyota Memorial Hospital Medical Support Div. (Chief)
  • Medical Support Div. (Project General Manager)
  • Toyota Nursing College, Medical Support Div. (Principal)
  • Palliative Care Department, 4th Medical Practice Division, Toyota Memorial Hospital Medical Support Div. (Chief)
Noriyuki Shinoda Medical Support Div. (Project General Manager)
  • Toyota Memorial Hospital, Medical Support Div. (Assistant Director)
  • Division of the 4th Medical Practice, Toyota Memorial Hospital, Medical Support Div. (General Manager)
  • Central Department of Surgery, 4th Medical Practice Division, Toyota Memorial Hospital Medical Support Div. (Chief)
Yuji Nakamura
  • Human Resources Div. (General Manager)
  • Human Resources Development Dept. No.1 (General Manager), Human Resources Div.
 Human Resources Div. (General Manager)
Michael John Sweers Toyota Motor North America, Inc.
  • CV Company (Chief Engineer)
  • Toyota Motor North America, Inc.
