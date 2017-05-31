TMC announces regular personnel changes

Tomorrow, Toyota Motor Corporation will make the following personnel changes at the sub-executive managerial level.
|Name
|Current
|New
|Hideki Tsuji
|
- Toyota Memorial Hospital, Medical Support Div. (Assistant Director)
- Toyota Nursing College, Medical Support Div. (Principal)
- Division of the 4th Medical Practice, Toyota Memorial Hospital, Medical Support Div. (General Manager)
- Palliative Care Department, 4th Medical Practice Division, Toyota Memorial Hospital Medical Support Div. (Chief)
- Central Department of Surgery, 4th Medical Practice Division, Toyota Memorial Hospital Medical Support Div. (Chief)
|
- Medical Support Div. (Project General Manager)
- Toyota Nursing College, Medical Support Div. (Principal)
- Palliative Care Department, 4th Medical Practice Division, Toyota Memorial Hospital Medical Support Div. (Chief)
|Noriyuki Shinoda
|Medical Support Div. (Project General Manager)
|
- Toyota Memorial Hospital, Medical Support Div. (Assistant Director)
- Division of the 4th Medical Practice, Toyota Memorial Hospital, Medical Support Div. (General Manager)
- Central Department of Surgery, 4th Medical Practice Division, Toyota Memorial Hospital Medical Support Div. (Chief)
|Yuji Nakamura
|
- Human Resources Div. (General Manager)
- Human Resources Development Dept. No.1 (General Manager), Human Resources Div.
|Human Resources Div. (General Manager)
|Michael John Sweers
|Toyota Motor North America, Inc.
|
- CV Company (Chief Engineer)
- Toyota Motor North America, Inc.