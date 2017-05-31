TMC announces regular personnel changes

Tomorrow, Toyota Motor Corporation will make the following personnel changes at the sub-executive managerial level.

Name Current New Hideki Tsuji Toyota Memorial Hospital, Medical Support Div. (Assistant Director)

Toyota Nursing College, Medical Support Div. (Principal)

Division of the 4th Medical Practice, Toyota Memorial Hospital, Medical Support Div. (General Manager)

Palliative Care Department, 4th Medical Practice Division, Toyota Memorial Hospital Medical Support Div. (Chief)

Central Department of Surgery, 4th Medical Practice Division, Toyota Memorial Hospital Medical Support Div. (Chief) Medical Support Div. (Project General Manager)

Toyota Nursing College, Medical Support Div. (Principal)

Palliative Care Department, 4th Medical Practice Division, Toyota Memorial Hospital Medical Support Div. (Chief) Noriyuki Shinoda Medical Support Div. (Project General Manager) Toyota Memorial Hospital, Medical Support Div. (Assistant Director)

Division of the 4th Medical Practice, Toyota Memorial Hospital, Medical Support Div. (General Manager)

Central Department of Surgery, 4th Medical Practice Division, Toyota Memorial Hospital Medical Support Div. (Chief) Yuji Nakamura Human Resources Div. (General Manager)

Human Resources Development Dept. No.1 (General Manager), Human Resources Div. Human Resources Div. (General Manager) Michael John Sweers Toyota Motor North America, Inc. CV Company (Chief Engineer)

Toyota Motor North America, Inc.

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.