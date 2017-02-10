Timothy Tobin, Partner, Hogan Lovells confirmed for Connected Car Detroit

Timothy Tobin, Partner, Hogan Lovells has been confirmed as a speaker at Connected Car Detroit.

Tim has focused his attention on privacy, data security and cyber security law since the beginning of his legal career 15 years ago. Whether in the areas of marketing and advertising, contracting, the development of new products and technologies, cross-border data transfers, or within the workplace, he helps companies understand their obligations to protect data and how they can lawfully collect, use and share personal and other information consistent with business objectives.

Tim has focused significantly on new technologies and developments, including counselling companies in the online advertising ecosystem, on the Internet of Things and on responsible uses of Big Data. Tim played a significant role in advising the automotive industry in the development of its groundbreaking ‘Privacy Principles for Vehicle Technologies and Services’. Tim also regularly counsels a number of automotive OEMs on privacy and cyber security issues.

