The TIGGO 7 sounds its horn for entering overseas markets

Following the successive launches of the TIGGO 2 worldwide, Chery has unveiled a new masterpiece work overseas in an effort to beef up its product layout and expand in the global market. On April 18, 2017, the first station of the Chery TIGGO 7 global media test drive was held in Shanghai, China, officially sounding the horn for entering overseas markets. Nearly 30 representatives of the mainstream media from around the world gathered at the test drive venue in order to experience and witness the great charm of the TIGGO 7.

At the event venue, the TIGGO 7 test drive vehicles lined up ready to provide visitors with an exciting test driving experience. Full of high expectations, all the test drive guests could wait no longer. Then, the TIGGO 7s roared away, going through multiple vigorous tests including a snake-shaped crossing on a straight surface, straight line acceleration, emergency braking and NVH test for satisfying the critical eyes of the test drive personnel. The marvelous handling performance and top quality strength of the TIGGO 7 proved a true eye-opener for the test drivers.

Luxury textural feel from the inside out

To deliver elegant and dynamic visual enjoyment to the driver, the TIGGO 7 derives its appearance design from the Geneva concept car. Adopting an H.D.S water-flowing dynamic body, the TIGGO 7 embodies a great appearance full of youthfulness and fashion, attracting the full attention of media test drivers at the first sight. Once inside, the car exudes a fantastic color interior and a sense of light luxury quality. The vehicle features a three-spoke leather multifunctional steering wheel and perforated leather seats which are comfortable to touch, while retaining a sense of great luxury. The sky screen-style large panoramic sunroof gives the driver and occupants a broad view while enjoying ample space.

Outstanding chassis + dynamic powertrain ensures perfect driving control

The solid, dynamic chassis of the TIGGO 7 makes driving great fun. During snake-shaped cross driving, the tough chassis together with the front McPherson + rear four-link 4W independent suspension structure ensures minimal vehicle shake and sensitive steering reaction, giving full control confidence to the driver. The enhanced suspension stiffness can effectively block vibration and noise, giving rise to the perfect unity between vehicle control fun and driving comfort.

Equipped with a 1.5T +6 DCT high-efficiency power mix, the TIGGO 7 generates a strong sense of back push during linear acceleration and ensures outstanding acceleration performance. Official test data show that it only takes 10.2s for the TIGGO 7 to accelerate from 0km/h to 100km/h. In actual operation, the driver can experience the great joy of highly responsive top-speed handling control. At a high speed of 100km/h, the driver can still fully feel the great smoothness of driving throughout the entire vehicle. All the media test drivers said they experienced no jitters during their test drive process and the power and dynamic performance of the TIGGO 7 was truly outstanding.

Safety guarantee for worry-free driving

The TIGGO 7 boasts best-in-class safety configurations which offer outstanding protective capabilities. Compared with competing products, the TIGGO 7 has a significantly reduced braking distance, only 39.7m at 100km/h. During the emergency braking test, participating test drivers from the media experienced firsthand the great safety protection brought about by the Bosch ESP and ABS of the TIGGO 7. Afterwards, all the test drivers said that the TIGGO 7 has well-designed safety configurations in place and gives the driver and passengers adequate reaction time, thus providing an effective guarantee of driving stability and safety. In addition, the TIGGO 7 also features an intelligent BSD system and a 360° full-imaging system to comprehensively scan the external environment and ensure driving safety when cornering and during lane overtaking.

Great car to renew a sales legend

Drawing upon Chery’s advanced T1X platform, the TIGGO 7 won high praise from all the test drivers from the media for its remarkable product strength. They were unanimous in saying that the TIGGO 7 not only has the great visual impact of fine texture but also impeccable power and handling control and comprehensive safety equipment. They strongly believe that for all its dynamism, vibrancy, comfort and perfect handling control, the TIGGO 7 will continue the TIGGO legend of selling over 1 million units worldwide.

As a model which represents Chery’s highest level of car making, the TIGGO 7 has spread its fame afar and established a solid international reputation since its debut launch in China. In October 2016, the TIGGO 7 completed the world’s first public “chain rear-end” crash test, demonstrating outstanding safety and performance under harsh conditions. In March this year, it emerged as the double champion at the China Off-Road Championship (COC) racing circuit. In the same month, the TIGGO 7 won the title of China Massed-Produced Vehicle of the Year 2016 from the world’s top-level car design magazine CARSTYLING. In April, it took home an C-ECAP gold medal rating with 81.31 points. The TIGGO 7 has truly lived up to its reputation as “The Most Luxurious High-End Medium-Class SUV”.

In the coming months, the TIGGO 7 will go to Iran, the Middle East, South America and other regions for large-scale test drives with media participation. Then, this remarkable car will set itself the great challenges of extreme cold, extreme damp, extreme heat and other extreme road conditions to prove its quality. With the wave of media test drives worldwide, the TIGGO 7 is bound to set off a tide of booming sales, effectively boosting Chery’s share of the global SUV market and achieving a new great leap in Chery’s international brand image.

