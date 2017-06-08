thyssenkrupp honored by automaker Ford as one of its top global suppliers

thyssenkrupp has been honored by automaker Ford as one of its top global suppliers in 2016. The “World Excellence Award” in the “Special Recognition” category went to the company’s steering business. The award recognizes suppliers who deliver outstanding performance in customer support and development. Karsten Kroos, CEO of thyssenkrupp’s component division, accepted the prize at the 19th annual World Excellence Awards at the Henry Ford Museum in Dearborn, Michigan.

Karsten Kroos: “We are very pleased with this award, which acknowledges the reliability, flexibility and customer proximity of our steering plants in Liechtenstein, France and North America. This is a great recognition for our employees at these locations.”

Ford is one of thyssenkrupp’s most important customers in the auto industry. The first business links between Ford Motor Company and thyssenkrupp go back to the start of the 20th century. For several decades the company’s components division has been supplying the automaker with steering columns, steering shafts, springs and stabilizers, crankshafts and camshafts. In the last fiscal year alone thyssenkrupp supplied over several millions of steering components and steering systems for Ford’s biggest model platforms from plants in the USA, France, Liechtenstein, China and Mexico.

In its steering business thyssenkrupp employs around 8,000 people at 16 production and development sites in eleven countries on four continents. Each year it produces and develops products for more than 20 million vehicles. thyssenkrupp is world market leader in the manufacture of steering shafts and steering columns. In addition, the company is currently expanding its business with electric power steering systems on the basis of major customer orders and develops forward-looking steering technologies for autonomous driving vehicles.