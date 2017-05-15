‘Test own a Tivoli’ – SsangYong introduces 48-hour test drives

SsangYong is introducing 48-hour test drives on its Tivoli and Tivoli XLV mid-sized SUVs, with the opportunity to win a car for a year from every participating dealer. Customer’s taking a test drive will also be given a £10 M&S voucher.

“We want potential customers to really get to know the Tivoli, and the usual quick test drive simply isn’t long enough to experience what the car has to offer and how it could fit your life”, says Paul Williams, CEO of SsangYong Motor UK.

“Tivoli is one of the safest cars in its class. The latest EX model includes state-of-the-art safety features such as Forward Collision Warning and Autonomous Emergency Braking, while the ELX and XLV also get Lane Departure Warning, Lane Keeping Assist, High Beam Assistance, and Traffic Sign Recognition, giving both cars their 4-star NCAP safety rating. With a 48-hour test drive you really can put the car to the test!”

The SsangYong Tivoli offers real value-for-money, yet is packed with standard features you have to pay extra for on more expensive cars. Comprehensively equipped, it comes with cruise control, electric windows, smart steering, an RDS/Bluetooth radio, seven airbags, alloy wheels and air conditioning.

There is a choice of engines which include a 1.6 litre petrol or 1.6 litre diesel, and matched with the option of a 6-speed manual transmission or 6-speed Aisin automatic, two-wheel drive or 4×4, depending on model.

The offer runs until 30 September 2017. Terms and conditions apply, and all details can be found at: http://www.ssangyonggb.co.uk/pages/tivolitestdrive

