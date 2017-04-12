Home > News Releases > Electronics News Releases > TE Connectivity to report fiscal 2017 second quarter results on April 26, 2017

April 12, 2017

TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE: TEL) will report fiscal 2017 second quarter results before trading begins on April 26, 2017. The company will hold a conference call for investors at 8:30 a.m. ET. The call can be accessed in the following ways:

At TE Connectivity’s website: http://investors.te.com.

By telephone: For both “listen-only” participants and those participants who wish to take part in the question-and-answer portion of the call, the dial-in number in the United States is (800) 230-1059, and for international callers, the dial-in number is (612) 234-9960.
An audio replay of the conference call will be available beginning at 10:30 a.m. ET on April 26, 2017, and ending at 11:59 p.m. ET on May 3, 2017. The dial-in number for participants in the United States is (800) 475-6701. For participants outside the United States, the dial-in number is (320) 365-3844. The replay access code for all callers is 421540.

