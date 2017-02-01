TE Connectivity to participate in Goldman Sachs Technology and Internet Conference on February 14, 2017

TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE: TEL), a world leader in connectivity and sensors, today announced that TE Chief Financial Officer Heath Mitts will present at the 2017 Goldman Sachs Technology and Internet Conference on Tuesday, February 14, 2017 at 2:00 p.m. PT at the Palace Hotel in San Francisco.

A live audio webcast of the conference will be available on TE Connectivity’s investor relations website at http://investors.te.com. A replay of the webcast will be available for 30 days following the live webcast and can be accessed at the same website.

