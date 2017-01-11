TE Connectivity named a Top 100 Global Innovator for sixth consecutive year

TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE: TEL), a world leader in connectivity and sensors, was named one of Clarivate Analytics 2016 Top 100 Global Innovators. This marks the sixth consecutive year TE has been recognized for its achievements in innovation, and marks the first year Clarivate Analytics released this list under its new brand identity, following the sale of the Intellectual Property & Science business of Thomson Reuters to Onex Corporation and Baring Private Equity Asia in October 2016.

The 2016 Top 100 Global Innovators report honors the most innovative corporations and institutions in the world as determined by analyzing proprietary data including patent volume, patent-grant success rates, global reach and invention influence. The 2016 report reveals that on average, the 2016 Top 100 Global Innovators invest 9.1 percent more in R&D than those in the S&P 100.

“For each of the last six years, TE Connectivity has been named as a Top 100 Global Innovator, and we could not be more proud of this recognition,” said TE Chairman and CEO Tom Lynch. “Innovation is a TE core value and an intrinsic part of our culture. We continue to broaden the environment in which our more than 7,000 engineers can unleash their potential and collaborate with our customers to bring previously impossible ideas to life.”

For over 75 years, TE has provided the connectivity and sensor solutions needed to move the world forward, enabling a safer, greener, smarter and more connected world. Today, the company continues to design and manufacture connectors, sensors and other products for all industries that are key parts of essential technologies transforming our connected society today and for generations to come.

Clarivate Analytics CEO Jay Nadler said: “We believe the power of innovation is a fundamental driver of economic wellbeing, competitive advantage and success, which represents the heart of our business – to accelerate the pace of innovation through discovery, protection and commercialization. Our Top 100 Global Innovators methodology eliminates any ambiguity as to what makes an organization innovative and we congratulate those who have made meaningful gains to usher in the next era of global innovation.”

To view the full list and report on the Clarivate Analytics 2016 Top 100 Global Innovators, visit: http://top100innovators.stateofinnovation.com/.

