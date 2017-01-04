TE Connectivity named one of China’s 50 Most Innovative Companies of 2016 by Fast Company China

TE Connectivity (NYSE: TEL), a world leader in connectivity and sensors, announced today that the company has been named one of China’s 50 Most Innovative Companies for 2016 by Fast Company China.

“We are honored to be recognized amongst the most innovative companies in China,” said Chao Zhang, TE Connectivity global vice president and president of TE in China. “TE Connectivity has been leading the field of connectivity for 75 years and we are committed to driving innovation in China, helping engineers bring amazing new ideas to life.”

China’s 50 Most Innovative Companies is an annual award hosted by globally renowned business publication Fast Company’s Chinese issue. Every year, Fast Company China invites a panel with experts from different industry backgrounds to analyze more than 800 companies from the perspectives of innovation, leadership, innovation value, design, and technology, aiming to identify the top 50 most innovative companies in China.

Credited by Fast Company China for “enabling innovation from concept to mass production through intelligent and reliable connector and sensor solutions,” TE has always been at the forefront of innovation – inventing the sensors and connectors that advance how people live, move, make things and communicate. This is also a great testament of TE’s strong presence and commitment to the China market.

TE has more than 7,000 engineers around the world and invests nearly $650 million annually in research, development and engineering. In China, the company’s 2,000 engineers are working with local customers and expanding the possibilities of IoT, smart factory, electric vehicle, medical care, drone technology and digital engineering.

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.