TE Connectivity named to Forbes list of America’s Best Employers

TE Connectivity (TE) (NYSE: TEL), a world leader in connectivity and sensors, has been named to the Forbes 2017 list of America’s Best Employers.

TE develops and manufactures highly engineered sensors and connectors that enable the world’s most innovative companies to tackle their toughest challenges. TE’s diverse range of connectivity solutions are essential elements in cars, planes, power grids, appliances, electronics, factories, medical devices and more.

TE employs approximately 75,000 people in 150 countries, including 7,000 engineers whose innovations help make our world safer, greener, smarter and more connected. The company has 12,000 employees and more than 60 office and manufacturing facilities in the United States.

“We are very excited to receive this recognition from Forbes as a best employer,” said Tim Murphy, TE’s senior vice president and global chief human resources officer. “Our employees are at the heart of our business and we are fortunate to have a very talented, global workforce whose commitment drives the innovation and quality that our customers count on. We know that our success as a business comes directly from the success of our employees, so we are passionate about unleashing our people’s potential and creating an environment where all employees feel included, respected and valued.”

Working with online statistics provider Statista, Forbes asked more than 30,000 U.S. workers employed by companies with more than 5,000 staff members to determine, on a scale of zero to 10, how likely they were to recommend their employer to someone else. Employees were contacted anonymously online without the involvement of their employer. The full list of the 2017 America’s Best Employers can be found at: https://www.forbes.com/best-employers/.

This is the second employer honor for TE in the last month. In April, TE was certified as a “Great Place to Work” by the Great Place to Work Institute, India.

As part of its global employee engagement program, TE is currently celebrating its annual Inclusion & Diversity Month, in which employees at every level are invited to participate in webcasts, panel discussions, and other networking and professional development activities. The company is committed to engaging with its employees – and making TE a great place to work – by emphasizing development and training, creating a safe work environment, embracing diversity and inclusion, and supporting uncompromising values.

