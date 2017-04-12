TE Connectivity announces OCP-compliant U.2 right angle receptacle

TE Connectivity (TE), a world leader in connectivity and sensors, today announced a new U.2 SFF-8639 right angle SAS connector with the highest reliability to meet the Open Compute Project (OCP) Lightning Hardware System Specification for Facebook’s PCIe-based storage unit design. This new right angle configuration complements TE’s existing portfolio of U.2 SFF-8639 connectors, providing more design options to support both SAS and PCIe based devices.

The new U.2 SFF-8639 connector is rated up to 12 Gbps and is backwards compatible with SFF-8482, SFF-8630 and SFF-8680 products, allowing for quick and easy system upgrades.

It is ideal for use in servers, external storage systems, HDDs/HD carriers, processor blades, and mezzanine cards.

“TE’s high-quality manufacturing processes have enabled us to deliver a right angle U.2 connector with the critical reliability needed to meet the OCP Lightning Hardware System Specification,” said Melissa Knox, I/O product manager of Data and Devices at TE Connectivity. “This new product expands our portfolio of U.2 connectors for a variety of applications.”

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.