TE Connectivity announces fiscal 2017 third quarter dividend record and payment dates

TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE: TEL) today announced that the $0.40 per share quarterly dividend for the third quarter of fiscal year 2017 will be payable on June 9, 2017, to shareholders of record at the close of business on May 26, 2017. The dividend was approved by shareholders at the company’s annual general meeting held on March 8, 2017.

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.