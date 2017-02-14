Home > News Releases > Electronics News Releases > TE Connectivity announces fiscal 2017 second quarter dividend record and payment dates

TE Connectivity announces fiscal 2017 second quarter dividend record and payment dates

February 14, 2017

TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE: TEL) today announced that the $0.37 per share quarterly dividend for the second quarter of fiscal year 2017 will be payable on March 10, 2017, to shareholders of record at the close of business on February 24, 2017. The dividend was approved by shareholders at the company’s annual general meeting held on March 2, 2016.

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.
Editorial Schedule | Media Pack | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Copyright Information | © automotive world ltd. all rights reserved. 2017