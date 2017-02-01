Tata Motors sales at 46,349 in January 2017

Tata Motors passenger and commercial vehicle total sales (including exports) in January 2017 were at 46,349 vehicles, a decline of 1% over 47,035 vehicles sold in January 2016. The company’s domestic sales of Tata commercial and passenger vehicles for January 2017 registered flat growth at 41,428 nos., over January 2016. Cumulative sales (including exports) of the company for the fiscal was at 4,37,842 nos., higher by 6% over 4,11,974 vehicles, sold last year.

Domestic – Passenger Vehicles

In January 2017, Tata Motors passenger vehicles, in the domestic market, recorded sales at 12,907 nos., with a growth of 21%, over January 2016, due to continued strong demand for the Tata Tiago. The company has also received an encouraging response to its recently launched lifestyle UV, Tata Hexa.

Cumulative sales growth of all passenger vehicles in the domestic market for the fiscal were at 1,25,446 nos., a growth of 18%, compared to 1,06,650 nos., in the last fiscal.

Domestic – Commercial Vehicles

The overall commercial vehicles sales in January 2017, in the domestic market were at 28,521 nos., lower by 7% over January 2016. The construct segment continued to grow strongly by 26.5% Y-o-Y, as road construction continues to drive demand, along with coal & iron ore mining also gaining momentum. IM&HCV Bus sales grew by 12%. The M&HCV segment is witnessing a surge in enquiry levels, after a weak Q3.

Cumulative sales of commercial vehicles in the domestic market for the fiscal was flat at 2,58,928 nos. over last year.

Exports

The company’s sales from exports was at 4,921 nos. in January 2017, a decline of 13% compared to 5,637 vehicles sold in January 2016. The cumulative sales from exports for the fiscal was at 53,468 nos., higher by 15%, over 46,537 nos., sold last year.

