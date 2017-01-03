Tata Motors sales at 40,944 in December 2016; growth of 2%

Tata Motors passenger and commercial vehicle total sales (including exports) in December 2016 were at 40,944 vehicles, 2% growth over 39,973 vehicles sold in December 2015. The company’s domestic sales of Tata commercial and passenger vehicles for December 2016 was at 35,825 nos., a growth of 1%, over December 2015. Cumulative sales (including exports) of the company for the fiscal was at 391,493 nos., higher by 7% over 364,939 vehicles, sold last year.

Domestic – Passenger Vehicles

In December 2016, Tata Motors passenger vehicles, in the domestic market, recorded sales at 10,827 nos., with a growth of 35%, over December 2015. The passenger car sales continued its growth momentum at 40%, due to strong demand for the Tata Tiago, with sales showing an increasing trend.

Cumulative sales growth of all passenger vehicles in the domestic market, this fiscal, were 112,539 nos., a growth of 17%, compared to 95,979 nos., in last fiscal.

Domestic – Commercial Vehicles

The overall commercial vehicles sales in December 2016, in the domestic market were at 24,998 nos., lower by 9% over December 2015. Market continues to remain under pressure due to the impact of demonetization, which was felt across segments, particularly in the long haul cargo segment.

However, the construct segment continued to grow strongly by 22% due to increase in road construction as contractors have started on ground execution of projects, the coal & iron ore mining segment is also gaining momentum. Bus sales grew by 59%, over last year. Cumulative sales of commercial vehicles in the domestic market for the fiscal were at 230,407 nos. higher by 1% over last year.

Exports

The company’s sales from exports was at 5,119 nos. in December 2016, a growth of 12% compared to 4,557 vehicles sold in December 2015. The cumulative sales from exports for the fiscal was at 48,547 nos., higher by 19%, over 40,900 nos., sold last year.

