Tata Motors Group global wholesales at 73,691 in April 2017

May 10, 2017

The Tata Motors Group global wholesales in April 2017, including Jaguar Land Rover, were at 73,691 nos., lower by 9%, over April 2016.

Global wholesales of all Tata Motors’ commercial vehicles and Tata Daewoo range in April 2017 were at 18,844 nos., lower by 36%, over April 2016.

Global wholesales of all passenger vehicles in April 2017 were at 54,847 nos., higher by 6%, compared to April 2016.

Global wholesales for Jaguar Land Rover were 41,923 vehicles (*JLR number for April 17 includes CJLR volumes of 6,788 units). Jaguar wholesales for the month were 12,608 vehicles, while Land Rover wholesales for the month were 29,315 vehicles.

*CJLR – It is a JV between JLR and Chery Automobiles and is an unconsolidated subsidiary for JLR

