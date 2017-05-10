Tata Motors Group global wholesales at 73,691 in April 2017

The Tata Motors Group global wholesales in April 2017, including Jaguar Land Rover, were at 73,691 nos., lower by 9%, over April 2016.

Global wholesales of all Tata Motors’ commercial vehicles and Tata Daewoo range in April 2017 were at 18,844 nos., lower by 36%, over April 2016.

Global wholesales of all passenger vehicles in April 2017 were at 54,847 nos., higher by 6%, compared to April 2016.

Global wholesales for Jaguar Land Rover were 41,923 vehicles (*JLR number for April 17 includes CJLR volumes of 6,788 units). Jaguar wholesales for the month were 12,608 vehicles, while Land Rover wholesales for the month were 29,315 vehicles.

*CJLR – It is a JV between JLR and Chery Automobiles and is an unconsolidated subsidiary for JLR

