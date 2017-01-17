Tata Motors delivers 21 CNG ‘Tata Magic’ in Indore, under Mukhya Mantri Swarojgar Yojna (MMSY)

Tata Motors has delivered 21 CNG-powered ‘Tata Magic’ passenger vehicles in Indore, under Chalak Parichalak Yojna under Mukhyamantri Yuva Swarojgar Yojna (MMYSY) of Madhya Pradesh.

The corporation has initiated issuing fresh permits for CNG-based vehicles for better connectivity. These vehicles are funded under Chalak Parichalak Yojna under MMYSY of Madhya Pradesh, facilitating economical and safe Public Transportation to Common residents and newly included villages adjoining Indore city. The vehicles and permits were delivered by Ms. Archana Mishra, ARTO and Mr K V Raghavendra, to the first set of 21 customers today.

Mukhyamantri Yuva Swarozgar Yojana (MMYSY), started on 1st August 2014, is a financial assistance scheme to help people get loans from banks to setup their own small business.

Tata Magic is a small passenger commercial vehicle designed to offer a comfortable, safe, economical travel, for last mile public transportation to the urban and rural areas, in a segment dominated by three-wheel passenger carriers. Introduced in June 2007 as the country’s first small commercial four-wheeler the Tata Magic has earned appreciations from various government stakeholders – district authorities’ / transport authorities, including the Ministry of Urban Development, with the idea of replacing old three wheelers and uplift the face of last mile public transport in urban & rural markets in India. The Magic family has been constantly evolving, strategically identifying and filling gaps in the market ahead of its time.

