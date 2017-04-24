Syntus orders BYD electric buses for service in Dutch cities

Syntus, a Keolis Group company, has confirmed orders for a total of nine BYD pure electric 12m single deck ebuses for service in two Dutch cities.

The buses, each with three doors, will enter service in December 2017. Two will provide services in Amersfoort under an existing Syntus contract and seven will service a new concession in Almere. In both cases it is the first time pure electric buses will have been operated.

The Amersfoort order calls for six-year service agreement while in Almere there is a 10-year service agreement. In Almere two BYD demonstrator vehicles will provide service from April until the new buses are delivered.

Cees Anker, the Syntus General Manager who signed the contract with BYD, said:

“We consider it as our responsibility to reduce the environmental impact and we are proud that we will operate these buses in Amersfoort and Almere. The deployment of these electric buses fits with the strategy of Syntus as a subsidiary of Keolis on sustainable mobility”.

Isbrand Ho, BYD Europe’s Managing Director, commented: “This is encouraging further progress for us in the important Dutch bus market and is further evidence that the demand for our proven and cost effective emissions free buses is there. We are pleased to welcome Syntus and Keolis to our growing customer base”.

