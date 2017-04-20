Suzuki wins the Contribution Prize of the 49th Ichimura Prizes in Industry

Suzuki Motor Corporation has won the Contribution Prize of the 49th Ichimura Prizes in Industry hosted by the New Technology Development Foundation for the “Development of Resin Material with Superb Appearance and Application to Pre-coloured Interior Parts”. This is the first time in eight years, and the fourth time for Suzuki to win the prize.

Suzuki developed a bio-polycarbonate resin material that satisfies such requirements as high-gloss surface appearance and durability to sunlight, heat, and impact, to be used for car parts that need to be especially high in quality. The prize-winning “Development of Resin Material with Superb Appearance and Application to Pre-coloured Interior Parts” was valued for developing and putting in practical use of this material in car interior parts by combining this material with technologies of material pre-colouring and structure design. As the result, the new technology realises pre-coloured components with high quality glossy surface which is comparable to that of painted parts. It also contributes in suppressing environmental load such as reduction of volatile organic compounds compared to painted parts. Suzuki is widely adopting this technology for interior parts including the audio garnish of the all-new Swift compact car.

