Suzuki at the Auto Shanghai 2017

Suzuki Motor Corporation has unveiled the Ultra Compact SUV Ignis and the C-segment crossover SX4 S-CROSS at the 17th Shanghai International Automobile Industry Exhibition, which is being held in Shanghai, China from 19 April, 2017.

Press days: 19-20, April. Public days: 21-28, April.

The Ignis will be produced at Suzuki’s Sagara Plant in Japan, and distributed through the Chinese subsidiary Suzuki Motor (China) Investment Co., Ltd. The SX4 S-CROSS with renewed front face will be produced and distributed by the Chinese joint venture Chongqing Changan Suzuki Automobile Co., Ltd. These two models are planned to be launched in 2017.

The Suzuki booth is exhibiting eight automobile models, three motorcycle models, and one outboard motor model to appeal the Suzuki brand.

View full press release here.

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.