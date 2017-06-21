Suzuki announces FY2016 vehicle recycling results in Japan

Suzuki Motor Corporation has today announced the results of vehicle recycling for FY2016 (April 2016 to March 2017) in Japan, based on the Japan Automobile Recycling Law.

In line with the legal mandate, Suzuki is responsible for promoting appropriate treatment and recycling of automobile shredder residue (ASR), airbags, and fluorocarbons through recycling fee deposited from customers.

Recycling of these materials are appropriately, smoothly, and efficiently conducted by consigning the treatment to Japan Auto Recycling Partnership as for airbags and fluorocarbons, and to Automobile Shredder Residue Recycling Promotion Team*2 as for ASR.

The total cost of recycling these materials was 2,774.2 million yen. Recycling fees and income generated from the vehicle-recycling fund totalled 3,246.73 million yen, contributing to a net surplus of 472.53 million yen. For the mid-and long-term, Suzuki continues to make effort in stabilizing the total recycling costs.

The results of collection and recycling of the materials are as follows.

1. ASR

- 50,600.3 tons of ASR were collected from 392,998 units of end-of-life vehicles

- Recycling rate was 97.7%, exceeding the legal target rate of 70% set in FY2015 since FY2008

2. Airbags

- 951,445 units of airbags were collected from 234,442 units of end-of-life vehicles

- Recycling rate was 93.5%, exceeding the legal target rate of 85%

3. Fluorocarbons

- 83,816.7kg of fluorocarbons were collected from 345,239 units of end-of-life vehicles

*1 Law Concerning Recycling Measures of End-of-Life Vehicles

*2 Partners are Isuzu Motors, Japan Automobile Recycling Promotion Center, Jaguar Land Rover Japan, Suzuki Motor Corporation, Nissan Motor Corporation, Volvo Car Japan, Mazda Motor Corporation, Mitsubishi Motors Corporation, Mitsubishi Fuso Truck and Bus Corporation, Mercedes-Benz Japan, FCA Japan, SUBARU Corporation, and UD Trucks Corporation.

