A sustainable year: CNH Industrial presents its 2016 highlights

CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE: CNHI /MI: CNHI), Industry Leader in the Dow Jones Sustainability World and Europe Indices, announces the release of A Sustainable Year an inaugural edition that recounts the sustainability highpoints the Company and its employees accomplished in 2016.

The publication of A Sustainable Year accompanies the issuance of the 2016 Sustainability Report (cnhindustrial.com/2016_sustainability_report) on April 14, 2017.

Taking the global projects, new innovations, key achievements and the results of its World Class Manufacturing (WCM) program, A Sustainable Year reaches beyond industry audiences to tell the stories that matter to the wider public in a highly visual and accessible manner. By producing this publication, CNH Industrial emphasizes the practical examples that demonstrate how the Company is leading the way in sustainability.

Readers will see how the Company worked to improve, not just within, but externally across the different sectors and geographic areas in which it operates. A prime example is in agriculture where CNH Industrial’s ‘field to plate’ approach takes accountability for every step in the process. This was epitomized with the launch of the autonomous tractor concepts that are raising the bar in farming productivity for future generations. Further highlights include global outreach, youth training initiatives and most certainly the savings made throughout the Company’s global manufacturing facilities via the WCM program. Through WCM; the Company takes accountability as a major global manufacturer to reduce its impact on the environment and to make the most of all resources it uses.

Climate Change, Food Scarcity and Security and an Innovative and Digital World: these are the three megatrends that the Company has identified as areas, with the greatest impact on its worldwide activities. More can be found on how the Company is responding to these

megatrends together with the key data and stories from the Company’s 2016 sustainability results online at: cnhindustrial.com/a-sustainable-year

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.