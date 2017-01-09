To support the launch of the new Peugeot 5008, the Rennes site is putting together a new team

As part of the ramp-up of the new Peugeot 5008 Sport Utility Vehicle, and in order to meet the forecast production volumes, the Rennes site will be putting a new production organisation in place in the spring of 2017.

This new organisation will involve recruiting for 400 temporary positions, and give the site the means to reach an annual production volume of more than 100,000 vehicles starting in 2017.

Several organisational approaches are being studied. They will be discussed with labour unions as part of social dialogue, to build the future of the site together.

Furthermore, a significant training programme will be implemented with temporary employment agencies and internal skills training departments. Each future temporary employee will participate in a training programme composed of between 100 and 200 hours of training, depending on their previous professional experience. Once they have completed a two-month introductory period, the temporary employee will be able to obtain a CQPM (Certificat de Qualification Paritaire de la Métallurgie, a professional certification in metalworking) as an autonomous industrial production team member.

The goal of this training course is to help each person integrate under the best possible conditions, and to build a foundation of skills that are validated by the Union des industries et métiers de la métallurgie (UIMM, Union of metallurgy industries) at the national level in France, recognised across all the segments of the metallurgy industry.

The PSA Rennes site is working in close collaboration with Pôle Emploi (French employment centre), the UIMM, temporary employment agencies in the Rennes metropolitan area, and the FAFTT (Fonds d’Assurance Formation du Travail Temporaire), Temporary employment training assistance fund) to develop the programme.

The implementation of this new team is part of the sites’ transformation and modernization momentum. It meets the Group’s will to durably anchor Rennes in its industrial footprint.

While speaking on the implementation of this new organisation, Maxime Picat, Vice-President, Europe, said: “Our sales goals for the new Peugeot 5008 Sport Utility Vehicle are driving us to round out our industrial system in Rennes by creating a new team. The Peugeot 5008 will help the Rennes site grow once again, supported by work that has increased site performance and profitability. This is excellent news for the Rennes employees, and the entire regional automotive sector.”

