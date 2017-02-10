Supervisory Board extends contract of Ola Källenius

In its meeting today, the Supervisory Board of Daimler AG extended the contract of Ola Källenius (47). Källenius has been the Board of Management Member of Daimler AG responsible for Group Research and Mercedes-Benz Cars Development since January 1, 2017. He was appointed to the Board of Management of Daimler AG effective January 1, 2015 and was responsible for Mercedes-Benz Cars Marketing and Sales until December 31, 2016.

“We are delighted to continue working with Ola Källenius,” stated Dr. Manfred Bischoff, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Daimler AG. “Research and development are two key areas of the automotive industry. With his experience and expertise in the car business, Ola Källenius will strengthen and extend Daimler’s position as a technology leader.”

The contract of Ola Källenius would have expired at the end of 2017. In accordance with the German Stock Corporation Act and the Rules of Procedure of the Supervisory Board of Daimler AG, the Supervisory Board decides on a contract extension of Board of Management members after the beginning of the last year of their current contract.

The CV of Ola Källenius can be found at: https://www.daimler.com/company/corporate-governance/board-of-management/kaellenius/

